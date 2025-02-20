National Guard Activated Over N.Y. Prison Guard Strike

A rolling series of New York state prison guard walkouts that began at the start of the week is continuing at many correctional facilities in the state, creating what Gov. Kathy Hochul is declaring as a "disaster emergency." The Democratic governor's emergency declaration is sending about 3,500 National Guard troops into action at several prisons, supported by New York State Police troopers moving into place for exterior security at "select" correctional facilities around the state.

The potential for breakout violence exists as long as the guards continue the strike, but the presence of National Guard troops may be enough to dampen any violent outbreaks. As many as 30 New York state prisons have been affected by the labor action involving members of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.

The strike is continuing in spite of an emergency decision Wednesday from New York Erie County State Supreme Court Justice Donna M. Siwek who ruled the walkouts are in violation of the state's Public Employee's Fair Employment Act, reports the New York Post. The judge's decision states, "The work stoppage by corrections officers has created an imminent danger of breach of the peace from loss of essential government services".

Union leadership representing the guards has not sanctioned the rogue strikes but is working to bring the situation to an end along with a state mediator, according to reporting from the Albany Times Union.

The Post reports the walkouts may be connected to a prisoner riot last week at the Collins Correctional Facility in Erie County, about 30 miles southwest of Buffalo, New York. Several guards were injured as inmates briefly took over a portion of the prison.