Duchess Meghan Honors Prince Phillip With Wreath and Handwritten Card

Duchess Megan of Sussex sent a handwritten card and wreath to be laid at the late Prince Phillip's funeral on Saturday. Meghan was unable attend the event because she is pregnant with her second child and due sometime this summer. The wreath, according to ABC, contains flowers signifying Prince Phillip's Greek heritage, his military service, and his birth month of June.

Prince Harry and Prince William, seperated by their cousin, Peter Phillips, followed behind Phillip's coffin, which was placed in a Land Rover that he designed.

Coronavirus restrictions limited the funeral to just 30 people, excluding pallbearers and clergy.

The procession also marked Harry's first return to the U.K. since he and Meghan stepped down as active members of the royal family last year. According to The Hill, members of the royal family had commented on the birth of Meghan and Harry's son about "how dark his skin might be."

Archwell, the foundation created by the Duke and Duchess, listed Harry's eulogy to Phillip on their website, stating, "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next."

He then added, "Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."