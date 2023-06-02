×
Tags: prince harry | visa | heritage foundation | lawsuit

Heritage Foundation Sues Over Prince Harry's Visa

Friday, 02 June 2023 12:27 PM EDT

The Heritage Foundation is suing the federal government for granting a U.S. visa to Prince Harry following revelations about his past drug use.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, wrote in his memoir "Spare" that during his teenage years through his early 30s, he took various drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, and mushrooms containing psilocybin. He told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that he "was willing to drink" and "was willing to take drugs" due to the pressures of being a member of the British royal family.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the release of Harry’s immigration file, arguing that "the requested information is of immense public interest," according to CNN.

"Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS [Department of Homeland Security] properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad," reads the amended complaint, which was filed on May 5.

The Justice Department noted in court papers that a previous request for Harry’s records was denied because he hadn’t indicated that he "consented to his information being released."

Nile Gardiner, the director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, tweeted on Tuesday that the court hearing over the request "will be held in Washington, DC Federal Court in front of a U.S. Federal Judge at 2.30 pm on Tuesday June 6 in Courtroom 17. The Hearing will be open to the press."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Friday, 02 June 2023 12:27 PM
