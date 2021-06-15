Ex-Israeli PM Olmert: 'Ignorant' Omar 'Unworthy' of Congress

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert rebuked Rep. Ilhan Omar's equating U.S. and Israel with Hamas and Taliban terror groups, saying "she's ignorant," "obsessive," and "unworthy" of being in Congress.

"She lacks the maturity and the wisdom expected from a person in such an important position as the Congress of the United States of America," PM Olmert told "The Rita Cosby Show" on WABC Radio on Monday night.

The remarks Olmert was pointing to were tweeted by Omar with a video more than a week ago:

"We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice."

Olmert said those "vicious, unacceptable" remarks of Rep. Omar, R-Minn., show "stupidity, ignorance, and shallowness" and added it is "sad that a congresswoman of the United States can be so shallow and so simplistic.

"Some of them can be unworthy."

The Jerusalem Post named the Muslim Omar, a supporter of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS), the anti-Semite of the year for 2019, and she has not stopped her anti-Israel stance in Congress.

"She's completely obsessed with her biases because of her religion," Olmert told Rita Cosby.