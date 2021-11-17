Iowa Poll: Biden at Just 33 Percent Approval, Underwater on Every Issue

President Joe Biden is polling well underwater in Iowa, checking in at 33% in his approval rating, with 62% disapproving in the latest Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll.

It is not just a general disapproval of the job the president is failing to do, because he is underwater on the handling of every issue polled, and it is not close in many cases.

Biden approval rating by issue in Iowa:

Afghanistan withdrawal — 22%.

Immigration — 24%.

Criminal justice — 28%.

Economy — 32%.

COVID-19 pandemic — 41%.

Former President Donald Trump had stressed during the 2020 presidential campaign that Biden would struggle with those issues. Iowans now agree en masse.

Another recent poll from the same pollsters found Trump would beat Biden by 11 points in a hypothetical 2024 presidential race. Biden has said it is his expectation to run again in 2024, while Trump has yet to officially announce another presidential campaign.

Biden has just 40% support in the hypothetical matchup, while Trump received a 51% majority.

Both Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, trump Biden's approval by double digits, polling 12 points higher in the state than Biden. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has the highest approval rating among those in the poll at 51%.

Iowa remains an important state in polling, because it is the first in the nation with its primary caucus in midterm and presidential election cycles.

The poll was conducted Nov. 7-10 among 810 Iowa adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.