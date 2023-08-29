South Florida GOP Chairman Tom Powers Resigns

Broward County, Florida, Republican Party Chair Tom Powers, who is fighting cancer, has resigned, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The newspaper said his leadership of the Broward Republican Party since 2020 culminated in a strong performance in last year's midterm elections,

"As many of you know, I have been battling cancer since early 2021," he said in an email to party members. "I have fought as hard as I can fight, but in recent months my health has deteriorated quicker than I expected. I would prefer to spend the moments I have left with my family. I want to thank my family for allowing me to spend the last years of my life fully immersed in politics."

Powers, 66, said he announced his resignation by email because "unfortunately I no longer have the strength to tender this to you in person."