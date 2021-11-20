Rittenhouse Protest in Portland, Oregon, Declared a Riot

A riot was declared in Portland, Oregon, in the wake of the not guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which remained peaceful Friday.

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty, having acted in self-defense when he shot three men, killing two, during the August 2020 riots in that city over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

A Kenosha jury came to that decision Friday morning after deliberating some 24 hours over 3½ days following the two-week trial.

While there were minor disturbances from protesters on both sides outside the courtroom, Kenosha remained calm Friday night with no reported unrest.

Portland law enforcement, on the other hand, declared a riot in that city Friday night.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, an estimated 200 "hostile" people protested at the Justice Center in the downtown area of the city around 8:45 p.m. PT, throwing "urine, alcoholic beverages, water bottles, and batteries" at deputies blocking the ramp entrance into the complex.

"Because a large group of people were engaging in tumultuous and violent conduct, and further entry into the building would have posed significant implications and grave risk of causing public alarm, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office declared a riot," the office said in a statement Saturday.

No arrests were made, and no injuries were reported, according to the agency.

Television news station FOX 12 reported the protesters smashed windows and broke doors during the incident.

The police tweeted: "A crowd has gathered near SE 2nd Avenue and SE Madison Street and participants have begun breaking windows and damaging doors of city facilities in the area. People are throwing objects at police officers in the area."

Portland saw ongoing, often violent protests after the murder of George Floyd last year by police in Minneapolis. Some activists complained that the police were heavy-handed in their response.

Small protests were reported in a few other cities across the country as well.

President Joe Biden issued a statement Friday, calling for calm despite how one might have felt about the verdicts in the case.

"While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken," the statement said. "I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. I know that we're not going to heal our country's wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.

"I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy. The White House and federal authorities have been in contact with Gov. Evers' office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.