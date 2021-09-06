Portland, Oregon, Weighs Boycott of Texas for Abortion Law

Texas' six-week abortion restriction has spurred Portland, Oregon, to consider a boycott of business and travel to the largest red state in the U.S.

The Portland City Council will consider an emergency resolution Wednesday to ban future travel, goods, and services from the state of Texas until the abortion restriction is withdrawn or overturned in court.

The legality of the resolution is being evaluated by city legal counsel, according to a press release.

"The Portland City Council stands unified in its belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy and that the decisions they make are complex, difficult, and unique to their circumstances," a statement from the city council read.

The Supreme Court last week declined to block a Texas law banning abortions after only six weeks of pregnancy. This 5-4 decision allows Texas to outlaw an estimated 85% of all abortion procedures in the state.

"This law does not demonstrate concern for the health, safety, and well-being of those who may become pregnant," the statement continued. "This law does not recognize or show respect for the human rights of those who may become pregnant. This law rewards private individuals for exercising surveillance and control over others' bodies. It violates the separation of church and state. And, it will force people to carry pregnancies against their will."

Only three liberal justices — Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Stephen Breyer, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor — and moderate Chief Justice John Roberts voted to block the Texas law. All five conservative, constitutional textualists voted to permit the Texas state law against the 1970s-made precedent of Roe v. Wade.

"We urge other leaders and elected bodies around the nation to join us in condemning the actions of the Texas state government," the Portland City Council statement concluded. "Portland City Council stands with the people who may one day face difficult decisions about pregnancy, and we respect their right to make the best decision for themselves."