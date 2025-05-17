Msgr. Landry to Newsmax: Pope Leo XIV a 'Godsend' to Many

Pope Leo XIV is a “godsend” to many in the Catholic church, says Msgr. Roger Landry.

“To those who are in the micro trend, he's a godsend because he's going to be able to give them real meat and potato that's going to nourish them in order to be able to live the Christian life," Landry told Newsmax TV's Saturday Agenda.

He described the ‘micro-trend’ as those who take their faith seriously.

Opposite them are the ‘macro-trend,’ “who are growing distant from the church. He's going to be able to make a new invitation to them in ways that's unambiguous," said Landry.

And so, “as many of the people from other countries have been saying about him, they might not fully get him yet, but boy, does he have a great smile.”

As the first American Pope, Landry says he is “looking forward to the way he's going to lead American Catholics because nobody's been as prepared to do that than the former Robert Prevost of Chicago.”

Landry said Pope Leo has mentioned several times since he was chosen by the conclave of Cardinals to be the new Pope that he intends to be clear in his messaging and plans to lead by example.

