WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: polls | social media | politics | influence | big tech | bipartisan | bills

Pew Poll: 78 Percent Say Social Media Influences Politics Too Much

By    |   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 08:59 AM EDT

A new Pew Research Center poll has revealed that most Americans, Republicans and Democrats alike, say they believe social media companies have too much influence when it comes to politics.

The poll, released Monday, revealed that 78% of American adults believe companies such as Facebook, X, and others have too much influence on politics, including 84% of Republicans and 74% of Democrats surveyed, reports TechCrunch.

The survey showed that the viewpoint on influence has grown by 6% since the 2020 presidential election.

However, Republicans and Democrats differ on the amount of bias they believe social media companies have. Republicans said, by 71% that the platforms favor liberal perspectives, but 50% of Democrats said that tech companies are balanced in their support of political views and 15% of adults overall said the companies support conservatives over liberals.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice have been aiming at tech companies, with Apple, Amazon, and Meta facing monopoly lawsuits.

The Pew survey, though, showed that 16% of Americans said they think tech companies should be regulated less, compared to 2021, when 9% said they believed there should be less regulation.

The poll also showed that Americans were more likely to say that social media negatively affects the country, with 64% saying the platforms have a negative effect and 10% saying they have a positive effect.

Lawmakers have also grown more concerned about the influence of social media on politics, with bipartisan support growing for bills related to various platforms.

Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., have been working together on the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act, a safety measure aimed at keeping children safe online.

In addition, Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have proposed a bill that would establish a commission to regulate social media. The commission, the senators said, would "be responsible for overseeing and enforcing the new statutory provisions in the bill and implementing rules to promote competition, protect privacy, protect consumers, and strengthen our national security."

In addition, Congress last week passed a bill, with President Joe Biden signing it, that could ban TikTok in the United States unless China-linked ByteDance no longer owns the company.

The poll was conducted through the American Trends Panel (ATP), created by Pew Research Center, from a group of randomly selected adults, and was conducted from Feb. 7 to 11. The margin of sampling error for the 10,133 respondents was plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A new Pew Research Center poll has revealed that most Americans, Republicans and Democrats alike, say they believe social media companies have too much influence when it comes to politics.
polls, social media, politics, influence, big tech, bipartisan, bills, security, children, regulate
413
2024-59-30
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 08:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved