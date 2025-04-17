Nation's Polls Show Trump Favored on Immigration

National polls are showing that voters favor President Donald Trump's policies on immigration, with at least one survey showing that about half give him positive marks on how he is handling several issues in his efforts to secure the nation's border.

However, his approach on sweeping tariffs is not having the same effect, reports Axios on Thursday.

A poll taken by AP-NORC in late March revealed that while half of adults approve of the president's immigration approach, four of 10 see his economic and trade negotiations as being positive.

The same poll also found that four in 10 adults gave Trump a positive job review overall, with more than half disapproving.

Meanwhile, 72% of voters questioned in a Quinnipiac University poll said they think the Trump tariffs will hurt the U.S. economy in the short term, while 53% said they think the tariffs will hurt the economy in the long term as well.

But in the same poll, 45% approved of how Trump handled immigration. On deportations, 42% approved and 53% disapproved.

The Quinnipiac poll further found that consumers say the price of food and consumer goods was their top economic concern.

And in an Economist/YouGov/Economist poll earlier this month, Trump's approval in general among young voters has plunged, from being five points up at the start of his term to -29 percentage points now.

On immigration, the poll showed, 50% of voters said they agree with the job Trump is doing, compared to 39% on foreign trade.

The Economist/YouGov Poll was conducted from April 5-8, surveying 1,741 U.S. adult citizens. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points and 2.9 points among registered voters.

The Quinnipiac University telephone survey was held April 3-7, with responses from 1,407 self-identified registered voters with a margin of sampling error of 2.6 percentage points.

The AP-NORC poll of 1,229 adults was conducted March 20-24, with a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points.