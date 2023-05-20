Trump: Dems Will 'Step Up' Attacks Amid His Lead in Polls

Former President Donald Trump warned the "radical left Democrats" will step up "fake investigations" and attacks on him because of his strong polling numbers.

"A poll just came out where I am way up on Biden in the general election," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "What that means is that the radical left Democrats will step up their Fake Investigations on me because they now see they can't win at the ballot box.

"Trump-hating special prosecutor Jack Smith, whose family and friends are big-time haters also, will be working overtime on this treasonous quest. They are scoundrels and cheats. This is all about election interference.

"I hope Republicans in Congress are watching!"

Trump's remarks come in a week the House Weaponization Committee heard from three whistleblowers who said the FBI retaliated against them because they disagreed with the course of investigations and potential targeting of Americans.

Also, this week, the Durham Report revealed the origin of the investigation into the alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia was predicated on no "actual evidence" and relief too heavy on unverified allegations of Trump opponents.

Trump has long argued Democrats, the "deep state" in the federal government, and weaponized justice through George Soros-funded prosecutors are seeking to entangle him in relentless investigations, lawsuits, and litigation to keep him from running for president in 2024.

The Durham Report ostensibly found that anti-Trump effort began long before the won the 2016 presidential election and entered the White House.

"Election interference, through the use of the corrupt FBI & DOJ, is the 2024 playbook for the radical left Democrats, RINOs, and other lunatics among us," Trump wrote in a post Friday. "Hopefully Jim Jordan, and our many Republican congressional patriots, will stop them cold.

"The future of our country is counting on it. All honest FBI agents and representatives must step forward, now. It is your time!"