YouGov Poll: Harris Leads Trump by 4 Points Nationally

By    |   Thursday, 10 October 2024 02:04 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump nationally by 4 percentage points among likely voters, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released Thursday.

Harris leads 49%-45% among likely voters, while 4% of voters are unsure, 1% support Jill Stein, and 1% support other candidates.

The survey, taken Oct. 6-7, among 1,604 respondents, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points for registered voters and that makes the race a statistical tie with Trump  among registered voters (47%-44%).

The survey also found:

  • Trump leads by 4 points among men while Harris leads by 9 points among women.
  • Harris leads by 18 points among registered voters under 45 while Trump leads by 7 points among older adults.
  • Nearly all registered voters choosing Harris (97%) and Trump (98%) say they will not change their minds before the election.
  • More registered voters say Harris is honest and trustworthy than say the same about Trump (45% vs. 37%).

Thursday, 10 October 2024 02:04 PM
