Trump Blasts Wall Street Journal Poll: 'Don't Buy Their Bull'

Saturday, 22 April 2023 10:39 AM EDT

With President Joe Biden nearing his 2024 presidential campaign declaration, former President Donald Trump is denouncing a poll suggesting he is trailing the incumbent.

"In the Polls, I am beating Biden everywhere, by a lot, except in the Globalist inspired Wall Street Journal, one of the worst, and most partisan, media outlets anywhere," Trump wrote Saturday morning on Truth Social.

"It was that way with them in 2016, until I beat Crooked Hillary. Now they are using the same Fake Playbook, that I beat Ron DeSanctimonious easily, but Biden is close. All other media outlets have me beating both by a lot.

"Don't buy their bull…. They are FAKE NEWS!!!"

The Wall Street Journal poll released Thursday night gives Trump a 24-point edge on Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis (48%-24%), but it suggests Trump is trailing Biden (45%-48%) just outside the margin of error (2.5 percentage points) and DeSantis is leading Biden just outside the margin of error by the same margin (48%-45%).

It appears to suggest Trump has a rock-solid hold on his base and lead for the 2024 GOP primary nomination, but a general election might go the Democrat's way.

Trump is correct, though, in saying the Journal is the only poll this month in the RealClearPolitics Polling Average to suggest he is trailing Biden in a hypothetical 2024 general election.

Trump holds a 1.3-point lead on Biden in the RCP average (44.3%-43.0%).

For the GOP race, Trump trounces the competition by 31 points in the RCP average.

In the GOP primary results by the Journal poll:

  1. Trump 48%
  2. DeSantis 24%
  3. Former U.N. Amb. Nikki Haley 5%
  4. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 3%
  5. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 2%
  6. Former Vice President Mike Pence 1%
  7. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem 1%
  8. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin 1%
  9. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu 1%
  10. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 0%
  11. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson 0%

US
Saturday, 22 April 2023 10:39 AM
