Cygnal Poll: Youngkin, McAuliffe Tied in Virginia Governor Race

The race for Virginia governor is tied nearly a week before voters go the polls, a new survey found.

GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin and former Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe each received 48% support among likely Virginia voters, according to Cygnal polling results released Sunday.

The poll also showed Republicans leading Democrats 48.7% to 47.9% on a generic General Assembly ballot.

The Cygnal poll resulted in relatively high unfavorable ratings for President Joe Biden in Virginia. A total of 50.1% of the respondents said they had an unfavorable impression of the president compared to 47.8% favorable.

McAuliffe, chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, is aligned closely to Biden, who will campaign with the former governor on Tuesday in Arlington, Virginia.

Former President Barack Obama joined McAuliffe on the campaign trail this past weekend.

The Cygnal polling results fell in line with other recent surveys saying the Virginia governor’s race is a toss-up.

A Monmouth University Polling Institute released Wednesday showed that Youngkin and McAuliffe each had 46% support. That followed several polls in which McAuliffe held a 5-point lead over Youngkin.

A Trafalgar poll released Oct. 14 said Youngkin held a razor-thin lead over McAuliffe. When asked, "If the election were held tomorrow, who are you most likely to support?" 48.4% said Youngkin and 47.5% answered McAuliffe.

Voters will decide all 100 seats in Virginia's House of Delegates, where Democrats currently hold a 10-seat majority.

Virginia Democrats running for lieutenant governor and attorney general hold a slight lead over GOP candidates, according to the Cygnal poll results. Lieutenant gubernatorial nominee Hala Ayala (47.1%) leads Winsome Sears (46.8%), and state Attorney General Mark Herring (47.6%) leads Jason Miyares (46.6%).

The Cygnal survey, with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points, was conducted Oct. 19-21 among 816 general election voters.