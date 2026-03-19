New Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Oppose Ground Troops, Want Quick End to War

A new Ipsos survey finds that while a strong majority of 2024 Trump voters back U.S. military action against Iran, most oppose sending U.S. ground troops and favor bringing the conflict to a swift conclusion.

The poll, commissioned by The American Conservative and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, surveyed 804 self-identified Trump voters from March 12 to 14.

According to the results, 76% support the decision to go to war with Iran, including 40% who strongly support it. Just 23% said they oppose the move.

Support appears to be holding steady, with 19% saying their backing has increased in recent weeks, compared with 10% who said it has declined.

Support for the war is strongest among older voters. Those over age 50 support the action by an 86% to 14% margin, while younger voters are more divided, with 54% of those ages 18–29 in favor and 46% opposed.

However, the poll shows resistance to deeper military involvement. By a 58% to 41% margin, respondents said they oppose sending U.S. ground troops into Iran.

At the same time, Trump voters overwhelmingly support a quick resolution. When asked about declaring victory and ending the war, 79% said they would support such a move, compared with 19% who would oppose it.

Economic concerns are also emerging. A majority, 55%, said they are worried about rising gas prices tied to the conflict. Younger voters expressed the most concern, with 74% of those ages 18–29 citing fears about fuel costs, compared to 43% among those 65 and older.

On the issue of Israel's role, most respondents viewed it positively. Fifty-seven percent said Israel's involvement has been beneficial, while 29% called it neutral and 13% negative.

Younger voters again showed more skepticism, with 27% of those under 30 viewing Israel's role negatively. Still, even in that group, more respondents said Israel's influence has been positive than negative.

Overall, the poll suggests Trump voters continue to support the broader military effort but are wary of escalation and prefer a limited engagement.