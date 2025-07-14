Poll: Most Back Trump on Immigration

President Donald Trump's cornerstone election campaign platform was to reverse the immigration policies of the Biden administration, and a new poll shows a majority of voters support his approach.

The new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shows 60% of responding voters support Trump's border closing policy. Voter breakdown has 89% of Republicans saying they support Trump and closing the country's borders to uncontested border crossings, while 55% of independents support his strategy as well as 34% of Democrats.

When asked about the policy of deporting criminal illegal aliens, 93% of those who identify as Republican stand with Trump. Seventy percent of independents support the current policy, and even a majority of Democrats, 59%, agree with the Trump administration sending criminal illegals elsewhere.

Sixty percent of respondents say more attention is needed to ensure deportations are handled legally, while 41% say the administration needs to act quickly to remove criminal illegals.

Analyzing the data, poll Director Mark Penn said, "Huge majorities of Americans support the removal of criminals here illegally but also care about human rights and due process being observed."

The poll of registered voters across the country shows a more even split between supporters of Trump's overall approach to immigration enforcement. Fifty-two percent say the right things are happening, while 48% indicate the administration is "going too far in its enforcement actions."

More than two-thirds of the poll respondents, 69%, say they believe the open border policy of former President Joe Biden was set up deliberately.

In general, 45% of voters in the poll say inflation and the cost of living are their most pressing concerns, a 6% increase from June.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll was conducted July 6-8 among 2,044 registered voters as a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll. The margin of error is ±2.2 %.