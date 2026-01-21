CBS Poll: Trump Approval Hits 3-Month High With GOP Voters

President Donald Trump's approval rating among Republicans has climbed to its highest level in three months, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll released this week.

The poll, released Monday ahead of the one-year anniversary of Trump's return to office, found that 90% of Republican voters approve of his job performance — his strongest support within the party since early fall.

Across five CBS News/YouGov polls from early October, Republican approval of Trump's job performance increased from 87% from the beginning of the month to 89% by the end of the month, remained at that level in late November, and then dipped to 86% in mid-December.

Among all adults, the polls found Trump's overall approval at 42% in early October, with 58% disapproving. Approval edged down to 41% by the end of October and 40% in late November, reflecting a gradual softening in the national numbers even as Republican support remained strong.

The latest survey put Trump's overall approval at 41%, with 59% disapproving — unchanged from December. Approval among independent voters stood at 31%.

A year into his term, most Republicans say Trump has exceeded expectations, while Americans overall say more needs to be done to bring down prices. The poll found that 74% of respondents say the Trump administration has not done enough to lower prices on things like food, gas, and services.

And 75% overall say that their income is not keeping up with inflation.

Nearly six in 10 Republicans say Trump has done more than expected in his second term, according to the poll. Overall, 38% of respondents say he has done more than expected, while another 38% say his performance has matched their expectations.

Among Republicans, 59% say Trump's presidency has made them feel confident, while 51% describe themselves as satisfied, and 50% say they feel safe.

The CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with 2,523 U.S. adults between Jan. 14-16. The margin of error is ±2.3 points.