Poll: Most Texas Voters Expect Post-election Violence

A full 60% of Texas voters say "there will be political violence in the United States in response to the 2024 election results," according to a new poll from The Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.

Roughly 24% of respondents said political violence is "very likely," while 36% found it "somewhat likely." Comparatively, 21% said violence was "not too likely," and only 5% said it was "not at all likely." About 14% were unsure.

"Dark attitudes from the 2020 election and violent reactions to its outcome among Trump supporters continue to lurk in Texas public opinion," wrote Jim Henson and Joshua Blank in their summary.

By contrast, a national CBS News poll taken in January found a slightly more optimistic tone, with 49% of respondents saying there will be violence over election losses.

The topic of election violence has become more prevalent in present-day America and could be one for the foreseeable future, especially following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capital building.

Former President Donald Trump, despite being the subject of four criminal indictments, is closing in on his third run for the White House.

The poll surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters in Texas from Feb. 2-12, 2024. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.83%.