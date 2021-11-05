Poll: Abbott Ahead of O'Rourke by 9 Points in Race for Texas Governor

Forty-six percent of registered voters in Texas support Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s reelection bid, compared to 37% who back expected Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke, according to a new poll from the University of Texas at Austin and The Texas Tribune.

The hypothetical matchup found 7% picked someone else and 10% had no opinion.

Here are how the results of the Texas poll break down:

43% approve of the job Abbott is doing as governor, compared to 48% who disapprove.

35% say they have a favorable opinion of O’Rourke, a former congressman, who is not an announced candidate for governor. 50% have an unfavorable opinion of him. 7% offered no opinion.

35% have a favorable opinion of actor Matthew McConaughey, who has teased a possible run for governor, compared to 24% who have an unfavorable impression of him. 29% have neither a favorable nor unfavorable opinion of him.

35% approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance, compared to 55% who disapprove.

48% say they would vote for incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican Primary. 16% favor his nearest challenger, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

The poll, conducted Oct. 22-31, surveyed 1,200 registered voters in Texas. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.83 percentage points.