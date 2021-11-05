×
Tags: poll | texas | abbott | orourke

Poll: Abbott Ahead of O'Rourke by 9 Points in Race for Texas Governor

greg abbott speaks to press
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference where Abbott signed Senate Bills 2 and 3 at the Capitol on June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 05 November 2021 08:04 AM

Forty-six percent of registered voters in Texas support Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s reelection bid, compared to 37% who back expected Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke, according to a new poll from the University of Texas at Austin and The Texas Tribune.

The hypothetical matchup found 7% picked someone else and 10% had no opinion.

Here are how the results of the Texas poll break down:

  • 43% approve of the job Abbott is doing as governor, compared to 48% who disapprove.
  • 35% say they have a favorable opinion of O’Rourke, a former congressman, who is not an announced candidate for governor. 50% have an unfavorable opinion of him. 7% offered no opinion.
  • 35% have a favorable opinion of actor Matthew McConaughey, who has teased a possible run for governor, compared to 24% who have an unfavorable impression of him. 29% have neither a favorable nor unfavorable opinion of him.
  • 35% approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance, compared to 55% who disapprove.
  • 48% say they would vote for incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican Primary. 16% favor his nearest challenger, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

The poll, conducted Oct. 22-31, surveyed 1,200 registered voters in Texas. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.83 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Friday, 05 November 2021 08:04 AM
