WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | tariffs | trump | trade strategy

Poll: 64% of Americans Unhappy With Trump Tariffs

By    |   Friday, 25 April 2025 01:19 PM EDT

An ABC/Washington Post/Ipsos poll released Friday puts the number of American respondents unhappy with the tariff strategy of President Donald Trump at 64%.

The breakdown between respondents who identify as Democrat, Republican, or Independent shows a big divide. Seventy-four percent of Republicans polled are pleased with the President's approach to trade strategy and tariffs, with only 25% opposed.

Meanwhile, Democrats are solidly against Trump's actions, with 96% of those polled saying they don't like the approach. Only 30% of the Independents involved in the poll approve of Trump's actions, with 68% showing in the disapproval column.

On the key Trump campaign plank of tighter trade policies to help boost the number of manufacturing jobs in America, the numbers get better for the president. A total of 59% of those responding believe the Trump tariffs will create more U.S. jobs. That figure included 90% of Republicans and 60% of Independents participating in the survey.

ABC reported that the 30% underwater level for the President on tariffs is considerably worse than another poll that showed his handling of immigration issues was only seven points in the deficit position.

The poll was conducted online among a random national sample of 2,464 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of  2 percentage points.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
An ABC/Washington Post/Ipsos poll released Friday puts the number of American respondents unhappy with the tariff strategy of President Donald Trump at 64%...
poll, tariffs, trump, trade strategy
210
2025-19-25
Friday, 25 April 2025 01:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved