Poll: 64% of Americans Unhappy With Trump Tariffs

An ABC/Washington Post/Ipsos poll released Friday puts the number of American respondents unhappy with the tariff strategy of President Donald Trump at 64%.

The breakdown between respondents who identify as Democrat, Republican, or Independent shows a big divide. Seventy-four percent of Republicans polled are pleased with the President's approach to trade strategy and tariffs, with only 25% opposed.

Meanwhile, Democrats are solidly against Trump's actions, with 96% of those polled saying they don't like the approach. Only 30% of the Independents involved in the poll approve of Trump's actions, with 68% showing in the disapproval column.

On the key Trump campaign plank of tighter trade policies to help boost the number of manufacturing jobs in America, the numbers get better for the president. A total of 59% of those responding believe the Trump tariffs will create more U.S. jobs. That figure included 90% of Republicans and 60% of Independents participating in the survey.

ABC reported that the 30% underwater level for the President on tariffs is considerably worse than another poll that showed his handling of immigration issues was only seven points in the deficit position.

The poll was conducted online among a random national sample of 2,464 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of 2 percentage points.