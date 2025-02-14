WATCH TV LIVE

Marquette Poll: Supreme Court Approval Above 50 Percent

The approval rating of the Supreme Court rose above 50% for the first time since March 2022, according to a new Marquette Law School poll.

The poll released Thursday found that 51% of adults say they approve of the job the Supreme Court is doing, up from 48% in December. It's the highest mark since the high court had a 54% approval rating nearly three years ago.

According to the survey, 83% of Republicans and those who lean Republican say they strongly or somewhat approved of the high court. Meanwhile, 46% of independents say they approve while just 19% who identify as Democrat approved.

The Supreme Court hit a low of 39% in May 2024 and reached a high point of 66% approval in September 2020.

The Marquette Law School Poll surveyed 1,018 adults from Jan. 27-Feb. 5. The survey has a margin of error of +/-3.5 percentage points.

