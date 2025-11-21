Poll: GOP, Dem Voters Back Aggressive Redistricting

Voters across the political spectrum increasingly support partisan redistricting as both parties escalate their nationwide fight over congressional maps, according to a new Politico poll.

The survey of 2,098 adults shows that Democrats and Republicans are now aligned on using political mapmaking to help their side gain advantages in next year's midterms. The findings come as the redistricting battle intensifies following President Donald Trump's calls earlier this year for Texas Republicans to redraw their districts.

– 54% of Democrat midterm voters support drawing maps that give Democrats an advantage.

– 53% of Republican midterm voters support gerrymandering to benefit the GOP.

– 38% of all voters prefer an independent, politically neutral mapmaking process.

– 34% want maps drawn by state legislatures but approved by voters.

– 7% support maps drawn solely by state legislatures with no voter approval.

– 21% say they are unsure.

When responding to GOP gerrymandering:

– 21% say Democrats should challenge it in court.

– 29% say Democrats should redraw maps to neutralize it.

– 19% say Democrats should draw maps to gain an advantage.

When responding to Democratic Party gerrymandering:

– 20% say Republicans should take the issue to court.

– 30% say Republicans should redraw maps to neutralize it.

– 16% say Republicans should gerrymander to gain an edge.

The poll underscores a broader shift as partisan redistricting efforts stretch across more than a dozen states. Democrats recently gained ground after a panel of federal judges struck down the Texas map favored by Republicans, granting Democrats a short-term boost in the national fight.

California's passage of Proposition 50, which created multiple Democrat-leaning districts, has also energized the party.

Republicans have secured new advantages in Missouri and North Carolina, while Ohio approved a map that makes two Democrat seats more competitive.

Several other states, including Maryland and Florida, could soon add new political battlefields, though both have faced legislative resistance.

Democrats, traditionally aligned with anti-gerrymandering reforms, have shifted sharply as the GOP pursues mid-cycle redraws encouraged by Trump.

Advocacy groups say it remains unclear whether the current surge in partisan attitudes will last or whether public opinion will swing back toward reform.

The redistricting fight is expected to continue into next year, with both parties bracing for additional legal challenges and potential voter-driven ballot initiatives.

The Politico poll and Public First surveyed 2,098 adults across the U.S. from Nov. 14-17, 2025, with a margin of error of ±2 percentage points.