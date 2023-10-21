Poll: Biden Failing on Crime

Most Americans are not satisfied with President Joe Biden's policies on crime control, especially Republicans and independents, according to an online poll from the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA)/TIPP.

According to the survey of 1,378 Americans, conducted in late September through early October, most agreed that weak immigration policies are contributing to a nationwide crime increase, reports the NSA.

Conservatives, moderates, and liberals alike expressed concerns with the policies, as Americans see crime increasing in their cities over the past year.

According to research, crime is the fourth most pressing issue among Americans, with 22% citing it as a main concern. The economy, at 49%; immigration at 35%; and gun violence, at 23%, were the other major concerns.

According to the poll, 42% said crime has increased where they live compared to the past year, with only one in 10, or 9% saying it increased.

More than one-third, 39%, say crime has not increased or decreased and 10% said they are not sure.

Meanwhile, a majority of urban dwellers, at 54% said they are seeing an increase of crime, compared to 32% of rural Americans, and four out of 10, or 39% of suburban residents say crime has increased over the past year.

The sheriff's association said it's repeatedly communicated its views to the Biden administration but has not experienced much success.

Recommendations that are being made by sheriffs nationwide include combatting illegal drug importation and the open border; prosecuting all gun crimes to their fullest; changing the mindset of violators; addressing the national mental health crisis; and reevaluating the "failed experiment" of bail reform or no bail for certain crimes.

In other findings, the poll said:

52% say that their current views on crime are more negative than in 2020 during the pandemic.

34% said their views haven't changed.

10% say that they are now more hopeful than before.

Republicans (67%) and independents (54%) have more negative views compared to Democrats, at 39%.

49% of Democrats say their views have neither worsened nor improved.

The survey was conducted by TechnoMetrica of a sample of 1,378 Americans and carried a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.