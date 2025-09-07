WATCH TV LIVE

Poll: Majority Oppose Trump's National Guard Deployment

Sunday, 07 September 2025 05:32 PM EDT

Most Americans — 57% — oppose President Donald Trump deploying the National Guard to Washington, D.C., according to a CBS/YouGov poll released on Sunday. Only 43% supported the decision.

When asked if they are against Trump deploying the National Guard to other cities, the percentages were similar, with 58% opposing and 42% backing such a move.

Other results from the poll include:

* Among Democrats, 93% are against the deployment of the National Guard to U.S. cities, while among independents, 64% oppose such a move. Among Republicans, only 15% oppose the Guard's deployment, with 85% backing the president's decision.

* Only 14% of Democrats say that deploying the National Guard reduces crime, while 45% of independents say it reduces crime and 89% of Republicans state that it does.

* Among those who favor deployment, 54% say it makes their rights more secure, only 5% say it makes their rights less secure, and 41% state that it has no impact on their rights.

* However, among those who oppose deployment of the National Guard in U.S. cities, only 5% say it makes their rights more secure, 64% say it makes their rights less secure, and 31% state that it has no impact on their rights.

* Trump's overall job rating has gone up to 44%, two percentage points higher than what it was in July. Fifty-six percent now disapprove of the job he is doing as president, which is two percentage points lower than what it was in July.

The poll took place from Sept. 3-5, with 2,385 people taking part in the survey. The margin of error in the results is about 2.5 percentage points.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


