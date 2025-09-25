US Mayors Poll: Crime Still a Problem, Want Trump's Help

Mayors of major U.S. cities said crime remains a problem, and they want President Donald Trump to help solve it, according to a new survey.

Nearly 6 in 10 mayors said juvenile crime is "serious or very serious" in a U.S. Conference of Mayors survey of 60 city leaders, Politico reported.

Most offenses involve car theft, retail theft, and firearms, the mayors said in the survey.

Also, roughly 97% of the mayors said they needed federal funding to purchase police technology and other equipment and for other crime prevention efforts and mental health services.

The conference's CEO and executive director, Tom Cochran, called for a "new partnership" between the Trump administration and Congress in supporting local police departments to reduce crime.

"While violent crime is down in a very high proportion of the survey, cities and mayors and police departments have implemented many successful initiatives that have helped to achieve this, challenges remain, and there is more work to do," Cochran said, Politico reported.

Cochran cited the 1994 crime bill and the 1993 Brady Bill imposing handgun restrictions as examples of Washington partnering with local law enforcement.

Reuters/Ipsos poll results released Tuesday showed Republicans hold a 20-point lead over Democrats when voters were asked which party has a better plan to fight crime.

Trump has sent the National Guard into cities like Washington, D.C., that have been riddled with crime.

Although no mayors specifically named the National Guard when asked an open-ended question in the conference's survey about which federal partnerships would be helpful, about three-quarters called for increased support from federal agencies, such as the FBI.

An AP-NORC poll late last month found that 81% of Americans see crime as a "major problem" in large cities, and 53% said they approve of Trump's handling of crime.

Trump, on Sept. 13, hailed his federal crime fighting in Democrat-run sanctuary cities, saying he's the only one who can make "no-crime miracles" happen.

"The only reason crime is somewhat down in Memphis is because the FBI, and others in the Federal Government, at my direction, have been working there for 5 months — on the absolutely terrible Crime numbers; likewise, in Chicago and Los Angeles!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.