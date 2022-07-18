×
Tags: poll | mass shootings | crime

Poll: 41 Percent Say Armed Citizens Are Best Protection Against Mass Shootings

Polling
Polling (Dreamstime)

Monday, 18 July 2022 01:04 PM EDT

About 4-in-10 Americans think that armed citizens are the best protection in the event of a mass shooting, according to a new poll released on Monday.

The survey, conducted by the Trafalgar Group on behalf of Convention of States Action, asked likely voters across the country about their confidence in local law enforcement and government officials' ability to prevent mass shootings, as well as what group they think would best protect them in the event of one.

Respondents were asked, "What do you believe would best protect you and your family in the event of a mass shooting?"

  • 41.8% said armed citizens.
  • 25.1% said local police.
  • 10.3% said federal agents.
  • 22.8% said none of the above.

The poll also asked, "How confident are you that your local law enforcement and government officials could identify and stop a violent person before they started a mass shooting?"

  • 9.8% said very confident.
  • 28.1% said somewhat confident.
  • 35.3% said not very confident.
  • 26.9% said not confident at all.

"Americans watched in horror as an active shooter was permitted to rampage through a school while the police stood outside and did absolutely nothing," Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action, said in a statement. Over and over again, citizens are given the clear message that — when it comes to protecting loved ones — you're on your own.

"At the same time, we're told guns are the problem, and we should give up our right to self-defense. Voters are not stupid. They understand that responsible citizens offer the best means of protecting our schools, homes, and communities in this country. Pursuing such policies is not only bad politics, it puts all of us at risk."

The Trafalgar Group polled 1,000 likely voters in the upcoming 2022 election from July 7-10, 2022 with no margin of error given.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Monday, 18 July 2022 01:04 PM
