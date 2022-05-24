×
Tags: poll | jobs | employment | great resignation | economy | skills

Survey: 1-in-5 to Change Jobs in 12 Months

an illustration of stick figures falling off the word jobs
(Julian Addington Barker/Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 May 2022 11:47 AM

About 1-in-5 people plans on changing jobs at some point in the next year, according to a new global poll from PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The "Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2022," which polled 52,000 workers across 44 countries, was released at Tuesday's World Economic Forum in Davos. According to PwC, the primary factors behind this are a desire for better pay, more job fulfillment, and a desire for people to be "truly themselves" when they are at work.

More than one-third of respondents said they plan to ask for a raise from their employer in the next year.

"The findings are very clear ... you see a significant number of employees concerned about their future employment and their job security," said Bob Moritz, the global chairman of PwC, during the conference, according to CNBC.

"The power is now, we would argue — in the hands of individuals that are employed," he added.

In a press release, PwC wrote, "Skilled employees are most likely to ask for promotions and pay raises and to feel listened to by their manager, while those lacking skills lack power in the workplace."

Moritz said Tuesday that "If those people feel they have the skills, they are more confident to ask for new and different opportunities, they are more confident ... to have a conversation about total rewards packages, they are more confident in terms of the purpose that they believe they are fulfilling."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
238
Tuesday, 24 May 2022 11:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

