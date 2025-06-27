Tyson Group Poll: Americans Back Iran Strikes, Worry About Retaliation

A new poll finds that Americans back the United States' strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities, but fear retaliatory actions on U.S. soil and a widening war in the Middle East.

The Tyson Group's national survey of 1,027 U.S. voters, conducted online on Wednesday and Thursday, and carrying a 3.1 percentage point margin of error, further shows that most saw the attacks as a success and are likely to back similar military action in the future, reports Axios on Friday.

The findings showed that people's opinions on the bombings became more favorable once they were told that the strikes only targeted the Iranian uranium enrichment program.

Republicans' approval went from 72% up to 82%; Democrats' support went from 20% to 33%; and independent support climbed by 32% to 44%. Overall, support climbed, once the reason for the strikes was added, from 43% up to 55%.

"When voters understand the strategic rationale behind the strikes, support increases," pollster Ryan Tyson, who heads the Tyson Group, commented.

The poll further measured President Donald Trump's job performance, finding that 51% disapprove and 46% approve.

In other findings:

75% of voters are concerned that the Israel-Iran conflict can escalate into a wider war.

46% said they think Iran is likely to attack on U.S. soil.

45% said they do not think the strikes made the United States safer, with 36% saying they did.

Voters said by 50% to 33% that they would support similar airstrikes, and two-thirds said they think more U.S. attacks like the ones last Saturday are likely.

56% agreed that military force is justified to stop a nuclear Iran.

55% said they agree that Iran's nuclear program was "obliterated," as Trump says, or has experienced a major setback, while 25% said they think the program was unscathed or barely affected.

62% said it was worth pulling off the strikes if Iran stops enriching its uranium.

The poll also showed that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is affecting how U.S. voters view Israel:

U.S. voters oppose the war in Gaza, by 2 percentage points, the poll found.

They also believe, by 54% to 27%, that Israel has too much influence on American foreign policy.

Voters also said they are more inclined to arm Ukraine in its war against Russia than to supply Israel.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has solid favorability numbers as well, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ratings are negative, the poll revealed.