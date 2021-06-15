Trafalgar Poll: More Americans Blame Biden, Not Trump, for Inflation

Thirty-nine percent of Americans hold President Joe Biden more responsible for rising inflation, while 17.7% blame former President Donald Trump, according to a poll by the Trafalgar Group and the Convention of States Action.

Here are how the survey results, released on Tuesday, breakdown:

14.4% hold Congress most responsible for rising inflation, while 10.9% hold the previous Congress responsible. 17.9% didn’t know who was responsible.

64.3% of Republicans say Biden is most responsible for inflation, while 11.8% say the current Congress is. 6% hold Trump responsible, while 5.2% blame the previous Congress. 12.9% didn’t know who was responsible.

27.3% of Democrats blame Trump for the rising inflation, while 21.5% hold Biden responsible. 14.6% say the current Congress is to blame, while 13.6% say the previous Congress is responsible. 23% not did know who was responsible.

35.5% of independents blame Biden for the rising inflation, while 17.5% say the current Congress is responsible. 16.9% hold Trump responsible, while 13.8% say the previous Congress was responsible. 16.3% didn't know who was to blame.

The poll, conducted June 3-7, surveyed 1,075 people. The margin of error is 2.9 percentage points.

It came as American consumers absorbed another surge in prices in May — a 0.6% increase over April and 5% over the past year, the biggest 12-month inflation spike since 2008.