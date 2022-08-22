Poll: Many Americans Are Neglecting Home Maintenance

Purchasing a house is just the beginning of a homeowner's journey — there's also regular maintenance and renovations to be considered. According to a new poll by Consumer Reports, standard home upkeep is something that many Americans are neglecting.

Arguably one of the least enjoyable tasks for most homeowners, cleaning the toilet was also the most commonly performed and the only chore more than half of respondents did themselves, according to the survey.

Overall, homeowners seemed to be aware of the importance of cleaning the toilet, but members of Generation Z admitted to cleaning their toilets more than 20% less than other generations.

When it came to the buying process, the poll found that Americans most commonly failed to take note of the condition of a home's roof. With some estimates averaging $7,000 for a major roof repair — if not more — it's a significant, and costly, oversight.

Consumer Reports also asked how much time and money respondents spent on home maintenance and compared the answers by generation.

The homeowners surveyed spent an average of 111 minutes to refinish a deck, which was longer than any of the other tasks asked about. At an average cost of $120, deck refinishing was also one of the most expensive maintenance items and was second only to exterior paint touch-ups, which averaged $122 per job.

Generation Z reported accomplishing outdoor chores twice as fast as older generations, according to the poll. The reason for this finding could be because this generation is younger and more physically able to complete outdoor tasks, or it could be because they are very familiar with digital research and outsourcing this kind of work through apps, Consumer Reports said.

Some chores inside the home were quicker or cheaper to accomplish than outdoor ones, such as deep cleaning appliances. A simple task that, on average, was completed in one hour for approximately $60, deep cleaning appliances likely saves homeowners money, as routine cleaning helps keep appliances in proper working order and extends their longevity.

According to the survey, indoor and outdoor maintenance items currently cost the average American homeowner $280 per month, or $3,360 per year.

Property upkeep isn't everybody's favorite part of owning a home, but avoiding tasks like roof repair for too long can be quite costly in the long run.

The poll found that age did factor in to a person's willingness to devote time and money to their investment. Although younger generations reported delaying certain chores the longest, they claimed to be the most efficient at accomplishing them once they got moving.

Consumer Reports surveyed 1,017 homeowners about their home maintenance habits and attitudes. The generational breakdown included 23% Baby Boomers, 25% Generation X, 28% Millennials and 24% Generation Z.