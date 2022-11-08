Poll: One-Third of Americans Say Falling Behind Financially

Roughly 1 in 3 Americans say they're falling behind financially, according to The Associated Press's AP VoteCast.

That figure is twice as high compared to the number of U.S. voters who said the same in 2020. According to The Hill, the price of goods has skyrocketed over the past year. Inflation hovers at around 8%. Americans' paychecks are being garnished. They are paying more for groceries, rent, and gas.

In the buildup to the midterms, Republicans have hammered Democrats on the economy. According to the AP survey, half of voters said inflation would affect their vote. And half said President Joe Biden is to blame for it.

Still, about 44% said that the future of democracy was a major concern.

Additionally, about 7 in 10 said abortion rights was a significant factor. Democrats campaigned aggressively on the issue following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The AP poll had 90,490 votes over the course of nine days. NORC at the University of Chicago assisted in the survey.