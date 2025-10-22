Poll: Americans Divided Over Key Issues by Party Affiliation

Polling from the Public Religion Research Institute shows Americans remain sharply divided on economic and immigration issues, mainly along party lines.

Nearly four in 10 Americans (38%) say they are worried their family won't be able to pay for housing and basic living expenses in the coming year, while 59% are not.

Concern is higher among Democrats (42%) and independents (38%) than Republicans (30%). Hispanic Americans express the most concern (61%), followed by Black Americans (51%), multiracial respondents (43%), Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (33%) and white Americans (30%).

Those without a college degree (46%) and women (42%) are likelier to be worried than college graduates (25%) and men (33%). By age, 46% of millennials and 42% of Gen Zers say they are very concerned compared with 37% of Gen Xers, 30% of baby boomers, and 28% of the Silent Generation.

In the area of immigration policy, a majority of Americans (57%) believe immigrants strengthen the country, down from 63% in 2022. Support has dropped among Republicans (35% to 30%) and independents (67% to 63%), while Democrats remain steady at about 82%.

White Christian groups are most divided: 49% of white mainline Protestants and 47% of white Catholics agree immigrants strengthen the nation, while only 35% of white evangelical Protestants do.

Support is stronger among non-Christians (78%), Hispanic Catholics (69%), the unaffiliated (68%), Jewish Americans (66%), Black Protestants (63%), and Hispanic Protestants (53%).

Among those categorized by beliefs about Christian nationalism, 84% of "Rejecters" and 55% of "Skeptics" say immigrants strengthen society compared with 41% of "Sympathizers" and 31% of "Adherents."

One-third of Americans (32%) agree with the statement that immigrants are "invading" the country and replacing its cultural and ethnic background, down slightly from 36% in 2019. Agreement stands at 62% among Republicans, 26% among independents, and 10% among Democrats.

A majority of wite evangelical Protestants (55%) agree with the statement, while fewer white Catholics and white mainline Protestants (46% each) do. Agreement is lower among Hispanic Protestants (27%), Jewish Americans (26%), Black Protestants (24%), non-Christian faiths (22%), unaffiliated Americans (21%), and Hispanic Catholics (14%).

Two-thirds of Christian nationalism "Adherents" (67%) and half of "Sympathizers" (51%) share this view compared with 32% of "Skeptics" and 8% of "Rejecters."

The margin of error for the national survey is +/- 1.79 percentage points.