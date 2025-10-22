WATCH TV LIVE

Poll: Americans Divided Over Key Issues by Party Affiliation

By    |   Wednesday, 22 October 2025 05:43 PM EDT

Polling from the Public Religion Research Institute shows Americans remain sharply divided on economic and immigration issues, mainly along party lines.

Nearly four in 10 Americans (38%) say they are worried their family won't be able to pay for housing and basic living expenses in the coming year, while 59% are not.

Concern is higher among Democrats (42%) and independents (38%) than Republicans (30%). Hispanic Americans express the most concern (61%), followed by Black Americans (51%), multiracial respondents (43%), Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (33%) and white Americans (30%).

Those without a college degree (46%) and women (42%) are likelier to be worried than college graduates (25%) and men (33%). By age, 46% of millennials and 42% of Gen Zers say they are very concerned compared with 37% of Gen Xers, 30% of baby boomers, and 28% of the Silent Generation.

In the area of immigration policy, a majority of Americans (57%) believe immigrants strengthen the country, down from 63% in 2022. Support has dropped among Republicans (35% to 30%) and independents (67% to 63%), while Democrats remain steady at about 82%.

White Christian groups are most divided: 49% of white mainline Protestants and 47% of white Catholics agree immigrants strengthen the nation, while only 35% of white evangelical Protestants do.

Support is stronger among non-Christians (78%), Hispanic Catholics (69%), the unaffiliated (68%), Jewish Americans (66%), Black Protestants (63%), and Hispanic Protestants (53%).

Among those categorized by beliefs about Christian nationalism, 84% of "Rejecters" and 55% of "Skeptics" say immigrants strengthen society compared with 41% of "Sympathizers" and 31% of "Adherents."

One-third of Americans (32%) agree with the statement that immigrants are "invading" the country and replacing its cultural and ethnic background, down slightly from 36% in 2019. Agreement stands at 62% among Republicans, 26% among independents, and 10% among Democrats.

A majority of wite evangelical Protestants (55%) agree with the statement, while fewer white Catholics and white mainline Protestants (46% each) do. Agreement is lower among Hispanic Protestants (27%), Jewish Americans (26%), Black Protestants (24%), non-Christian faiths (22%), unaffiliated Americans (21%), and Hispanic Catholics (14%).

Two-thirds of Christian nationalism "Adherents" (67%) and half of "Sympathizers" (51%) share this view compared with 32% of "Skeptics" and 8% of "Rejecters."

The margin of error for the national survey is +/- 1.79 percentage points.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


