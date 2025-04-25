NBC Poll: Plurality Say Neither Party Fights for Them

Nearly four in 10 adults say that neither the Republican nor Democratic Party "fights for people like you," according to a new NBC News Stay Tuned poll released Friday.

According to the poll, 38% said that neither party fights for them while 24% said Republicans fight for them vs. 23% who said Democrats do. Another 15% said both parties fight for them.

Among those who identify as progressives first, 50% said Democrats fight for them vs. 38% who said neither party does, according to the poll.

Among those who identify as MAGA first, 67% said the Republican Party fights for them vs. 23% who said neither party, the survey said.

In the breakdown by age group, 45% of those surveyed who are 30-44 responded neither party. In the 45-64 age group, 36% said neither while 27% said only the Republican Party. In the 18-29 age group, 41% said neither while 25% said only the Democrats, according to the survey results.

Regarding favorability, 40% said they view the Democratic Party favorably vs. 60% who said unfavorably; meanwhile, 44% say they view Republicans favorably vs. 55% who said unfavorably, according to the poll.

Republicans have problems with independents while Democrats have favorability issues from within, according to the survey.

Among independents, 30% said they view Republicans favorably while 36% view Democrats favorably. Among progressives, 30% view their own party unfavorably while just 10% of the MAGA movement said they view Republicans unfavorably, according to the poll.

The results come two days after a Harvard poll showing that support for the Democratic Party among young people has plummeted.

Survey Monkey, on behalf of the NBC News Stay Tuned poll, surveyed 19,682 adults from April 11-20. The survey has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.