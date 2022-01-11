Poll: Nearly 90% Say They Know Someone Who's Gotten COVID-19

Eighty-eight percent of Americans say they personally know someone in the U.S. who has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a new Axios/Ipsos poll.

The number marks the largest percentage since the poll started asking respondents the question in July 2020 when 46% said they knew someone who had had the coronavirus.

In January 2021, 76% said they knew someone with COVID-19.

In the latest poll, only 11% say they did not know anyone who has gotten COVID-19.

Here are how the results of the poll, released Tuesday, break down.

57% have social distanced in the last week. That rate was last seen in May 2021.

13% said they were self-quarantining over the past week — up 8 percentage points from last month.

16% of parents say their child’s school or childcare facility has closed due to the virus in the past few weeks.

25% say attending in-person gatherings of family and friends outside the household is a large risk. That number jumped from 14% in December..

44% say they are masking "at all times." The number is up six percentage points since last month.

36% of those who have had COVID-19, including those who think they had it, say they’ve tested positive after being fully vaccinated.

31% say they do not expect to be able to return to their pre-pandemic life until more than a year from now.

The poll, conducted Jan. 7-10, surveyed 1,054 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.