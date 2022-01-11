×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Polls | poll | covid | positive | quarantine | masks

Poll: Nearly 90% Say They Know Someone Who's Gotten COVID-19

woman is tested for covid
A woman is tested for COVID-19 at a free testing site in Farragut Square in downtown on Jan. 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 January 2022 10:32 AM

Eighty-eight percent of Americans say they personally know someone in the U.S. who has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a new Axios/Ipsos poll.

The number marks the largest percentage since the poll started asking respondents the question in July 2020 when 46% said they knew someone who had had the coronavirus.

In January 2021, 76% said they knew someone with COVID-19.

In the latest poll, only 11% say they did not know anyone who has gotten COVID-19.

Here are how the results of the poll, released Tuesday, break down.

  • 57% have social distanced in the last week. That rate was last seen in May 2021.
  • 13% said they were self-quarantining over the past week — up 8 percentage points from last month.
  • 16% of parents say their child’s school or childcare facility has closed due to the virus in the past few weeks.
  • 25% say attending in-person gatherings of family and friends outside the household is a large risk. That number jumped from 14% in December..
  • 44% say they are masking "at all times." The number is up six percentage points since last month.
  • 36% of those who have had COVID-19, including those who think they had it, say they’ve tested positive after being fully vaccinated.
  • 31% say they do not expect to be able to return to their pre-pandemic life until more than a year from now.

The poll, conducted Jan. 7-10, surveyed 1,054 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Eighty-eight percent of Americans say they personally know someone in the U.S. who has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a new Axios/Ipsos poll. The number marks the largest percentage since...
poll, covid, positive, quarantine, masks
248
2022-32-11
Tuesday, 11 January 2022 10:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved