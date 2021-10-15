Poll: Americans Not Impressed With Congress' Handling of Pandemic

Americans do not think Congress has done a good job handling the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll found.

Only 26% of respondents said Congress has done an excellent or good job handling the pandemic, according to the Politico/Morning Consult survey results.

A total of 40% said Democrats have done an excellent or good job with the pandemic, but just 28% said Republicans had done likewise.

President Joe Biden fared better than Congress in the survey, though less than half (43%) said he was doing an excellent or good job battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, a higher percentage (39% to 28%) thought Biden was doing a poor job compared to Congress doing a poor job.

The low numbers for Congress and the president came despite most citizens having received money due to the passage of multiple COVID-19 relief bills.

The national tracking poll asked 1,999 registered voters a group of wide-ranging questions from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11. It has a 2% margin of error.

Only 38% said the country was headed in the right direction, while 62% said things are on the wrong track.

When asked if they approved or disapproved the job Biden was doing as president, 51% said they disapproved, and 46% said they approved.

Given a list of issues, respondents said the economy (36%) by far was the one with which they were most concerned. National security (19%) was next, followed by senior citizen issues such as Medicare and Social Security (13%), and healthcare issues (12%).

More respondents (45% to 38%) said they trusted Republicans more than Democrats in Congress to address economic issues.

Respondents were divided closely on whether they would vote for Democrats (43%) or Republicans (41%) if midterm elections for Congress were held today.

Former President Donald Trump clearly was the choice if the 2024 Republican presidential primary were held today. Trump received 47%, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., each with 12%. The only other person to receive more than 3% was Donald Trump Jr. at 6%.

If the Democrat presidential primary were being held, 83% said they would vote for Biden, 13% said for someone else, and 4% was undecided.