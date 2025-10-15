Fabrizio Poll: Illegal Vape Crackdown 'Moves Swing Voters'

A new poll finds that 80% of voters support stronger enforcement against illegal Chinese-made vapes, potentially helping swing-district candidates move their races by as many as 10 points, according to pollsters Tony Fabrizio and Bob Ward.

"This issue moves swing voters — those who don't vote along party lines and decide close elections — and can put the Republican ahead in what is a very tight race to hold the House," Fabrizio and Ward wrote in a Protecting America Initiative polling memo. "The message from the survey is clear: keep up the enforcement activity and do more of it."

Overwhelming bipartisan backing for the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal Chinese-made vapes and the smoke shops that sell them shows that 65% are intensely supportive, according to the poll. Support for enforcement against shops selling to minors reached 77%.

According to the polling memo, Republican candidates who back these actions could gain a 10-point advantage in swing districts, flipping a narrow Democratic edge into a significant lead. Among swing voters, support for enforcement produced a 15-point shift toward Republicans.

The poll also found broad bipartisan agreement: nearly 90% of President Donald Trump voters and more than 70% of former Vice President Kamala Harris voters support targeted enforcement against illegal products and shops selling to minors.

PAI has previously launched national campaigns highlighting the security and economic risks of Chinese-made goods, including medical supplies and agricultural products.

Fabrizio Ward surveyed 1,000 registered voters in 28 targeted congressional districts, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.