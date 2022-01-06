Poll: More Than Three-Quarters Say America in Decline

Just over 76% of voters believe American society and culture are in a state of decay, according to a new poll released by The Trafalgar Group and the Convention of States Action.

Here are how the poll results break down:

76.8% say American society and culture are in a state of decay. About 9.8% say culture and society in the U.S. are in a state of progress. Another 13.4% were uncertain.

85.9% of Republicans say society and culture in the U.S. are in a state of decay, while 4.3% believe society and culture are in a state of progress, and 9.7% were uncertain.

61% of Democrats believe American society and culture are in a state of decay, compared to 15.4% who say society and culture are in a state of progress. Another 23.6% were unsure.

81.8% of independents believe American society and culture are in decay in the U.S., while 10.9% say society and culture are in a state of progress. Just over 7% were uncertain.

"These horrific numbers go beyond politics to the heart of who we are as a nation and a people," said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. "Americans have always been fueled by hope and optimism, and now are united in disgust. Our leaders in Washington, D.C., are setting the tone, and clearly we need dramatic changes there in both parties in the next election.

"But ultimately, it is the grassroots citizens of this great nation — everyday Americans fighting to return us to our foundations — who are going to get us back on course. By permanently reigning in the federal government and restoring the balance of power between DC and the states to its original constitutional design, we have an opportunity to change these numbers, now and for the future."

The poll, conducted Dec. 17-21, surveyed 1,076 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.99%.