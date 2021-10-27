Poll: 35% Say 2020 Presidential Election Should Be Overturned

A new Morning Consult-Politico survey found that 35% of registered voters believe the 2020 presidential election should be overturned.

President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump, who attributed the outcome to election fraud in several battleground states.

The Morning Consult-Politico poll found that 22% of registered voters said the results of the November election "definitely" should be overturned, and another 13% said the results "probably" should be overturned.

The poll conducted Oct. 22-24 found that 43% of voters believe the results should "definitely not" be overturned, and another 12% said they should "probably not" be overturned. A total of 11% was unsure.

In a breakdown of major parties, 60% of Republicans said the election results definitely or probably should be overturned. Only 16% of Democrats and 27% of independents said they think the election results should be overturned.

Only 19% of registered voters believe it is very or somewhat likely the election results will be overturned based on what they have seen, read, or heard. A total of 71% said it is very unlikely or somewhat unlikely.

Asked whether the 2020 presidential elections was "free and fair," 56% of registered voters said yes, "definitely" or "probably;" 37% said definitely not or probably not. A total of 7% didn’t know or had no opinion.

A whopping 68% of Republicans said the election was not fair, as did 37% of independents and only 9% of Democrats.

Looking ahead to next year's midterms, voters were asked whether they believe the 2022 congressional elections will be "free and fair." A total of 57% of registered voters said they "definitely" or "probably" would be; 31% said definitely not or probably not.

Only 39% of Republicans believe the midterm elections will be "free and fair," while 49% said they will not be. Among Democrats, 76% said the midterms will be conducted fairly, and only 13% said they would not.

More than half (51%) of independents said the 2022 election would be "free and fair," with 32% saying they would not be.

The poll surveyed 1,999 registered voters, and has a 2 percentage points margin of error.