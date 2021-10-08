Poll: More Than Half Support COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for School Students

Fifty-four percent of Americans support COVID-19 vaccine mandates for public school students who are 12 and older, according to a new Politico-Harvard poll.

Forty-five percent oppose any COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Here are how the survey results, released Friday, break down:

40% of Republicans favor requiring public school children, aged 12 and older, to be vaccinated, compared to 59% who oppose it.

72% of Democrats favor COVID-19 vaccines for those children, while 28% are opposed.

47% of independents are in favor of COVID-19 requirements for the children, compared to 52% who are opposed.

49% of adults with children aged 12-17 favor COVID-19 vaccine requirements for those school children, while 51% are opposed.

63% of Blacks favor the vaccine for school kids, while 35% are opposed to it.

51% of whites favor school children being vaccinated, while 48% oppose it.

59% of Latinos support vaccine mandates for school kids, while 40% oppose them.

"Overall support for requiring public school students aged 12 or older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can attend school in person is nearly unchanged since June 2021, when 50% said they were in favor," the poll report said.

Robert Blendon, a professor of health policy and political analysis at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who designed the poll, noted, "It’s an established principle that schools are able to mandate childhood vaccines. The question is whether COVID is different. Since decisions are being made geographically, Republican counties and states will be very reluctant to add COVID-19 to what children have to receive."

The poll, conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 3, surveyed 1,008 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Meanwhile, Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, The Associated Press reported.

The shots could begin within weeks, if regulators agree with the company’s findings.