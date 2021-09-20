×
Tags: police | shooting | newport news | heritage high school

Police: 2 Wounded in Shooting at Virginia High School

(Dreamstime.com)

Monday, 20 September 2021 01:28 PM

Two people were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school Monday afternoon, police said.

Newport News police said in a statement that the two victims at Heritage High School were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident was contained and schools officials were preparing to release students to go home, Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone. Classes resumed on Sept. 8, so students were in their second full week at the school.

Students were being evacuated to the tennis courts, where parents could meet them, police said.

Video from the scene showed parents on sidewalks talking on cellphones. Crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot, and a police command truck was parked nearby.

Police were investigating the shooting and noted that reports of active shooters at other schools were false.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


