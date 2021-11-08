×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Climate Change | Global Warming | plastic | environmental | covid-19 | ocean | pollution

Research Study: Pandemic Put 25K Tons of Plastic in Ocean

the atlantic ocean stretches all the way to the horizon meeting a pale blue sky
(Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

By    |   Monday, 08 November 2021 10:41 PM

A new study published by PNAS found more than 25,000 tons of pandemic-related plastic waste were released into the ocean while 8 million tons of plastic waste was created globally.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for single-use plastics that intensifies pressure on an already out-of-control global plastic waste problem," the study read.

Part of the issue is mismanagement of waste from countries that could not properly process the amount of personal protective equipment.

"While it is suspected to be large, the magnitude and fate of this pandemic-associated mismanaged plastic waste are unknown," the study added.

The study points out most of the plastic released were due primarily to hospitals.

"The released plastics can be transported over long distances in the ocean, encounter marine wildlife, and potentially lead to injury or even death," the study continued.

Another study released last month indicated the production of plastic was on par to pass coal in terms of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A new study published by PNAS found more than 25,000 tons of pandemic-related plastic waste were released into the ocean while 8 million tons of plastic waste was created globally.
plastic, environmental, covid-19, ocean, pollution, pandemic, ppe
163
2021-41-08
Monday, 08 November 2021 10:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved