Research Study: Pandemic Put 25K Tons of Plastic in Ocean

A new study published by PNAS found more than 25,000 tons of pandemic-related plastic waste were released into the ocean while 8 million tons of plastic waste was created globally.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for single-use plastics that intensifies pressure on an already out-of-control global plastic waste problem," the study read.

Part of the issue is mismanagement of waste from countries that could not properly process the amount of personal protective equipment.

"While it is suspected to be large, the magnitude and fate of this pandemic-associated mismanaged plastic waste are unknown," the study added.

The study points out most of the plastic released were due primarily to hospitals.

"The released plastics can be transported over long distances in the ocean, encounter marine wildlife, and potentially lead to injury or even death," the study continued.

Another study released last month indicated the production of plastic was on par to pass coal in terms of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.