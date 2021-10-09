Plane Makes Emergency Landing at LaGuardia Over Unruly Passenger

A regional jet coming from Indianapolis to New York City landed safely at LaGuardia Airport after a "security incident" was reported involving a passenger on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports American Eagle Flight 487, operated by Republic Airways, was landed at the Queens airport, with all 80 people on board, including 76 passengers and 4 crew members, being brought off the plane after it landed without incident, reports CNBC.

The emergency landing was made after passengers reported a person was acting suspiciously on board. A senior law enforcement official who had been briefed on the incident said the passenger, who has been taken into custody for questioning, was being unruly and allegedly suggested he had a device on the plane after the flight crew confronted him, reports WNBC in New York City.

A Port Authority spokesperson there was "no indication" of any substantial threat to the plane but the passenger's behavior caused the plane's pilot to radio ahead to LaGuardia to prepare for an emergency and for responders to be ready once the plane landed.

Several passengers posted videos from the scene, including on Twitter, where emergency responders were shown with a man laying face down on the pavement.

The plane had been scheduled to land at LaGuardia, but after the pilot called ahead, Runway 4 was cleared to deplane the passengers, reports WETM, the NBC affiliate in Elmira, New York.

Other Twitter clips showed emergency vehicles line up along parts of the airport's tarmac.