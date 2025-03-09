WATCH TV LIVE

Small Plane Crashes Near Airport in Pennsylvania

Sunday, 09 March 2025 06:34 PM EDT

A single-engine airplane with five people on board crashed Sunday in a parking lot near a small airport in suburban Pennsylvania, officials said.

The fiery crash happened around 3 p.m. just south of Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township, according to police, who could not immediately provide information on fatalities or injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed there were five people aboard the Beechcraft Bonanza.

Footage shared on social media showed black smoke billowing from the plane's wreckage and multiple parked cars engulfed in flames at the crash site about 75 miles west of Philadelphia.

Air traffic control audio captured someone on the plane reporting that an aircraft door was open and requesting a landing at the airport. An air traffic controller is heard clearing the plane to land, before saying, "Pull up!" Moments later, someone can be heard saying the aircraft was down.

The FAA said it will investigate.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


