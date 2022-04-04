Pilot Jailed for Lying to Airlines About Flying Experience

A man who lied about his job experience in order to gain and retain employment as a commercial pilot has been sentenced to one year in prison.

Craig Butfoy on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges of fraud after he provided false details and fabricated his experience in his flight logbook, and was handed his sentence at the Snaresbrook Crown Court, in east London, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed, according to Newsweek.

The 49-year-old pilot falsified his resume so that he could appear more qualified to work for BA CityFlyer, a British Airways regional airline, and former Irish regional airline Stobart Air, where he worked for one year each from 2016 to 2018. Butfoy raised suspicions during an incident when he pressed a button "no qualified pilot would," sources told The Times of London.

The CAA later launched an investigation and it was discovered that he doctored the log of his flight hours while working for a previous employer, Hangar 8 Management, which operates the same Embraer 190 jet as BA CityFlyer, in the mid-2000s, according to the outlet. Butfoy also falsely claimed that he had flown 1,610 hours as a captain, received a training course certificate and held a private pilot's license since 1998, according to Newsweek.

However, a spokesperson for British Airways stated that passengers were not put at risk as Butfoy was still fully qualified and certified to operate as a pilot.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our priority, and the fully qualified pilot was suspended and an investigation launched as soon as BA CityFlyer became aware of discrepancies in his employment record," an airline representative told Newsweek in a statement Saturday morning. "At no point was there any risk to customers or colleagues."