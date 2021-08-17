Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Grave' Condition With COVID

Conservative radio talk show host Phil Valentine remains in “grave condition” after being hospitalized with COVID-19 last month, his family said in a statement, urging that his fans “pray for a miracle,” Talkers reported on Tuesday.

In the statement the family said that his condition has not improved. He was put on a ventilator last month due to his suffering from COVID pneumonia.

Although Valentine had publicly voiced concerns over the safety of the vaccines and was opposed to mask mandates, his family said he was never an “anti-vaxxer.”

However, he does regret not being more “pro-vaccine,” and his family is urging his fans to get vaccinated.

In their initial statement following his hospitalization last month, the family said Valentine “looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate [the ‘pro-vaccine’] position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon,” according to WKRN.com

Valentine, who hosts The Phil Valentine Show on Nashville’s SuperTalk 99.7 WTN, confirmed last month on Facebook that he had tested positive for COVID.

He spoke about his struggle with the virus on his show, saying “I think I’m on the other side of it,” as he described coughing, congestion, and fatigue that “hurts like crap.”

He added at that time that “I’m certainly moving forward, it appears, but not in a straight line… It’s just one of those things. I don’t want it to linger on.”