Philadelphia Nurse Kills Co-Worker, Wounds 2 Officers in Shootout

A Philadelphia nurse on Monday shot and killed his co-worker at a hospital in the city before fleeing the area and entering into a shootout with police officers that ended with the suspect and two officers wounded.

The suspect, a nurse at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, allegedly shot his co-worker at around midnight on Monday before leaving the hospital in a U-Haul van. The suspect was later seen by a witness who flagged down police near 40th Street and Parkside Avenue and told them that they saw a man wearing hospital scrubs and firing a gun.

When officers found the suspect, he reportedly began firing at them, which caused the four officers responding to fire back, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. Two officers were shot in the firefight, with one in critical but stable condition and the other in stable condition. The suspect, who has not been identified, was also shot and remains in critical condition.

"When the officers arrived there, four of our 16th district officers encountered the male," Outlaw said in a statement on Monday. "The male who was the shooter fired at the officers, and four of the officers returned fire. We learned that he was wearing body armor and was carrying multiple weapons in addition to the long gun, which was believed to be an AR-15. He was also carrying some form of a handgun, a semi-automatic handgun."

Outlaw tweeted on Monday: "Early this morning, another active shooter took a person's life in our city. My thoughts are with the family of the victim, and our 4 courageous [Philadelphia Police 16th District] officers - 2 of whom were shot and wounded while apprehending the suspect. Their selflessness and bravery saved lives."