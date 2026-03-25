Philly DA Threatens Arrest of ICE Agents Amid Airport Deployment

The district attorney in Philadelphia threatened to arrest Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers patrolling the city's international airport.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued the warning Tuesday at Philadelphia International Airport, where ICE agents have been deployed to assist amid Transportation Security Administration staffing shortages tied to the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

"This is how it works," Krasner said at a press conference. "You commit crimes within the jurisdiction that is the city and county of Philadelphia, I prosecute you."

He added that he would not hesitate to "put you in handcuffs" and pursue jail time for any federal agent who violates local law.

Krasner also asserted that the president could not shield ICE officers from prosecution, declaring, "The president cannot pardon you."

The remarks come as President Donald Trump has moved to deploy ICE personnel to major airports nationwide in an effort to ease mounting travel delays.

The partial DHS shutdown has stretched into weeks, with hundreds of TSA workers reportedly quitting and many others calling out because of financial hardship, leading to long security lines and travel disruptions.

DHS has defended the move, blaming Democrats for the shutdown and resulting staffing crisis.

"President Trump is using every tool available to help American travelers who are facing hours-long lines at airports across the country," DHS said in a statement, noting that ICE officers are already funded and can temporarily assist with security operations.

Krasner, a progressive prosecutor known for his criticism of federal immigration enforcement, framed his warning as a defense of constitutional rights.

During the press conference, he told ICE agents to "keep your oath" and follow the law, while also condemning mass deportation policies as "immoral."

At the same time, Krasner made clear he would pursue any alleged misconduct.

"I don't care if you got a badge," he said. "The law will apply equally and even-handedly to all of you."

The district attorney's rhetoric echoes earlier comments in which he sharply criticized ICE, previously referring to agents as "wannabe Nazis" and vowing to "hunt them down" if they committed crimes.

Critics argue Krasner's latest comments risk escalating tensions between local and federal law enforcement at a time when coordination is critical to maintaining public safety and secure travel.

Supporters of the administration say the ICE deployment is a practical response to a crisis created by the prolonged shutdown and a step to ensure airport security.

The dispute highlights a broader clash between the Trump administration's enforcement-focused immigration policies and resistance from some Democrat-led cities that have sought to limit cooperation with federal authorities.