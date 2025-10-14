Murphy Faces Criticism for Europe Trip as N.J. Floods

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is facing mounting criticism after traveling to Europe for a wedding while his state grapples with widespread flooding that prompted a state of emergency over the weekend.

Murphy, a Democrat, left for Europe on Oct. 9 to attend a close family friend's wedding, according to his office. His public schedule shows he is due to return on Oct. 14, three days after Acting Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency as a powerful coastal storm battered the Garden State.

"Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are out of state this weekend to attend a close family friend's wedding in Europe," Murphy spokesman Tyler Jones told the New York Post on Sunday. "The governor has been in close communication with his team and emergency response officials regarding the nor'easter storm impacting the East Coast."

Despite those assurances, Murphy's absence sparked backlash on social media as floodwaters rose and winds intensified. "Where's Phil Murphy?! Wherever you are, do us a favor, just stay there," posted the account Wake Up NJ on Facebook.

Other users questioned why the governor had not returned home amid the crisis, with some urging voters to support Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli in next month's gubernatorial election.

Way said she declared the emergency "out of an abundance of caution" to activate emergency services in all 21 counties. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts over 55 mph and warned of "scattered power outages and damage" along the Mid-Atlantic coast.

More than half of New Jersey's coastline remains under a major flood risk classification, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Heavy rain and high tides have caused extensive beach erosion and property damage, with some coastal areas recording up to 3 inches of rainfall.

Murphy's absence during the crisis has drawn comparisons to his 2021 trip to Costa Rica during the COVID-19 pandemic. Political analyst Thomas Gift told Newsweek that the situation highlights the optics of leadership during emergencies.

"Even when a leader's physical presence isn't strictly necessary, being away during a crisis can look tone-deaf," Gift said.

Murphy is expected to return to New Jersey on Tuesday as the weather begins to clear across the East Coast.