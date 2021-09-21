Rep. Pfluger to Newsmax: 'Enough Is Enough' on Border Crisis

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, told Newsmax Tuesday that “enough is enough” regarding the crisis in Del Rio where more than 15,000 illegal migrants are camping in squalid conditions under a bridge.

“I talked to four people from Cuba. They got word that (the border) was open, and it took them 40 hours to go from Cuba to Panama, Panama to Del Rio, (Texas). That's how quickly this can happen,” Pfluger said during an appearance on “American Agenda.”

“(The illegal migrants are) getting the message, it's open. They are reacting to it and people are profiting off that. We need to be investigating that, the administration has to be held accountable. Enough is enough.”

Aerial video of the bridge shows thousands of migrants in makeshift camps. Many are from Haiti.

“I was right there on Saturday. I saw and talked to (some of) the 15,000 illegal immigrants who were inside the United States. This is such a human tragedy,” he said.

“But to think that our leadership in the Homeland Security department think that our border is actually closed, it's just unbelievable. It couldn't be further from being closed right now. It's like they don't want us to believe what we're seeing with our own eyes. The administration also doesn't even appear to have a good handle on exactly how many people are coming across.”

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Sept. 18 that the agency was sending 400 more agents to the bridge to gain control over the situation and supplying portable toilets, towels, water, and medical attention to the migrants who are waiting in 100-degree temperature and sleeping on the ground or in makeshift tents.

He also announced that the agency was flying 2,000-3,000 migrants out of the camp to other processing centers.

Mayorkas on Tuesday during a congressional hearing told senators he could not immediately say how many of the migrants were being deported, detained, or taken to other sites within the United States, but he would provide that information later.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., criticized the secretary for the situation.

“Every time you come before this committee, you always say it’s going to get better,” Hawley said of illegal border crossings during the Biden administration. “And then every time you leave, it gets worse and worse. This is a humanitarian crisis in Del Rio. You can spin it whichever way that you want, but … we should not minimize the humanitarian conditions for which, frankly, you’re responsible. … tens of thousands of people living in conditions that are startling, startling, brought here because of your policies.”

Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly in New York Tuesday, President Joe Biden told a reporter that his administration would “get it under control.”

